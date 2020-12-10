Bob Odenkirk will beat your ass in the ‘Nobody’ trailer

One thing we most definitely love about the current state of genre filmmaking is the newfound glee filmmakers have found in deliberately casting comedy figures as unimpeachable badasses who could most likely murk you in 8,000 different ways before you could utter a word to the contrary. We saw it with Vince Vaughn, now we’re getting it from fuckin’ Saul Goodman himself, Bob Odenkirk, in the new film Nobody, which is co-written by one of the writers of John Wick and produced by David Leitch, who left the franchise after co-directing the first installment and went on to make Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw (one-for-three ain’t bad!). Universal dropped a red-band trailer for the film earlier on Thursday, and man, does it look like a bloody good time.

Peep it:

Here’s a long-ass synopsis:

“Sometimes the man you don’t notice is the most dangerous of all. Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Post,’ ‘Nebraska’) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life’s indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe, ‘The Shack’), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen, ‘Wonder Woman’), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov, Amazon’s ‘McMafia’) — and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again. Nobody is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller (‘Hardcore Henry’), from a script by Derek Kolstad, the narrative architect of the ‘John Wick’ franchise, and co-stars legendary Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch’s brother, whose own hidden talents aid Hutch in his quest for vengeance.“

Nobody hits theaters on February 26.