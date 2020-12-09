Hot Chip and friends drop a dance party livestream beat for charity

When Hot Chip and Jarvis Cocker teamed up last month on “Straight To The Morning,” the throwback bloghouse jam had us reminiscing for all the crazy dance parties of a decade ago. Those might not be coming back anytime soon, but Hot Chip are bringing the dance party back to your life — even if it’s just via livestream and your dance parter is a cat instead of a cute boy. It’ll have to do.

On December 18, Hot Chip and friends are hosting a charity livestream of DJ sets to benefit Crisis, a British organization that directs aid and assistance to the unhoused. The stream picks up around 3 p.m. for us here on the East Coast of the USA, making for some nice Friday afternoon revelry.

And the lineup is worth tuning in for. Joining Hot Chip on the stream for some B2B action are Cocker, Dillion Francis, Superorganism, Kero Kero Bonito, LA Priest, Django Django, Para One, Lou Hayter, Mighty Mouse and MYD. That’s some party.

“We’re glad to be able to support the essential work that Crisis is doing to support people who are homeless at this time of year when so many factors combine to make life extremely difficult for people on the streets or in temporary accommodation,” say Hot Chip in a statement. “Thank you to Crisis and to you for your donations.”

Score tickets to the event here.

