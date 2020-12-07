Here are the rescheduled dates for Fenway Park’s 2021 concert season

One of the few silver linings about live music this year being postponed rather than cancelled is the opportunity to make up for some lost time once life returns to normal. Fenway Park got a jump on getting us excited for 2021 today by outlining the list of rescheduled shows that will fill the Red Sox ballpark through next summer, carrying over its lineup from this year and into next season.

Among the list of rescheduled dates for the Planridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series are Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary show with Extreme, a homecoming gig with New Kids On The Block and Bell Biv DeVoe, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball, and Guns N’ Roses’ never-ending reunion. Here’s the full rundown:



New Kids on the Block – The show has been rescheduled for July 16, 2021.

Def Leppard & Motley Crue – The shows have been rescheduled for July 17 & 18, 2021.

Guns N’ Roses – The show has been rescheduled for August 3, 2021 .

Billy Joel – The show has been rescheduled for August 4, 2021.

Green Day – The show has been rescheduled for August 5, 2021.

Lady Gaga – The show has been rescheduled for August 7, 2021.

Maroon 5 – The show has been rescheduled for September 12, 2021.

Aerosmith – The show has been rescheduled for September 14, 2021.

The fine print on the Fenway Park site says these dates are still “pending approval by the city of Boston,” which is likely COVID-19 related, so we’ll just assume everything will be squared away between now and whenever we’re all able to gather in large crowds once more. Hit the link for each show for specific ticket information.