Here are the Massachusetts artists nominated in the 63rd Grammy Awards

Yesterday’s reveal of the 2021 Grammy Award nominees was, in a word, incendiary. There was sheer excitement (only women were nominated for “Best Rock Performance”); there was outrage (where are the well-earned nods for The Weeknd and his mega-smash “Blinding Lights?”); and there was plenty of reaction across the internet.

Looking at Massachusetts artists — both past and present — there were several nominations worth noting and applauding.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra boats the most noms of any Boston or Massachusetts-based entity this year, earning nominations in three different categories: “Best Classical Instrumental Solo,” “Best Classical Compendium,” and “Best Contemporary Classical Composition.”

Lori McKenna of Stoughton remains a regular on the Grammys’ radar, and scored a nod for her work on The Highwomen track “Crowded Table” (“Best Country Song”), which she penned with Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby.

Medford-born jazz drummer, composer, and producer Terri Lyne Carrington earned recognition for her record Waiting Game, which is nominated for “Best Jazz Instrumental Album.” Coincidentally, Carrington made history when she became the first woman to win that same category with her 2013 album Money Jungle: Provocative in Blue.

Jamaica-Plain-based producer Jesse Lewis was recognized in the “Producer of the Year, Classical” category. Additionally, Beverly post-rock band Caspian (pictured above) scored a nod for Jordan Butcher’s art direction for On Circles, which was nominated for “Best Recording Package,” alongside albums from Coldplay, Lil Wayne, and Grouplove.

Regarding Boston-born artists who have since relocated, Poppy nabbed her first-ever Grammy nomination for her song “BLOODMONEY” (“Best Metal Performance”), while jazz legend Chick Corea racked up another two nods. He’s nominated for “Best Improvised Jazz Solo,” as well as “Best Jazz Instrumental Album” for his work on Trilogy 2 with Christian McBride and Brian Blade.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will air on January 31, 2021. View the complete list of nominees here.