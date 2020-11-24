The ‘Little Fish’ trailer will break your heart in half

When the first spike of the COVID-19 pandemic was on the downswing in mid-May, we stumbled upon a really great article from the now-defunct Birth.Movies.Death revisiting Perfect Sense, a 2011 pandemic weepie starring Ewan McGregor and Eva Green about an illness that causes two lovers to lose their senses — their losses being a microcosm of society as a whole. It had the bad luck of coming out the same year Contagion did, but we remembered seeing it back then and finding it moving. Well, for each season, a film, and the trailer for Chad Hartigan’s new sci-fi drama Little Fish reminds us a lot of that lovely little movie, and we can not wait to watch this at a time in which we’re a little more emotionally healthy. Little Fish screened at this year’s virtual IFFBoston Fall Focus, and is by all accounts a fantastic work, and this trailer, which IFC Films dropped earlier on Tuesday, may make you cry a little bit. It’s ok if you do. We have tissues for you.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Imagine waking up in a world where a pandemic has broken out, which strikes with no rhyme or reason, and causes its victims to lose their memories. Imagine waking up and not remembering the person you love. This is the world that newlyweds Emma (Olivia Cooke) and Jude (Jack O’Connell) find themselves in, not long after meeting and falling in love. When Jude contracts the disease, the young couple will do anything to hold onto the memory of their love.“

Little Fish hits theaters and VOD on February 5. By then, maybe people will probably seek this out for a good cry, and we hope they do. But, yeah, we probably wouldn’t want to watch this tomorrow, honestly, no matter how much we like Olivia Cooke.