fbpx
In MusicNational News

Courtney Barnett announces ‘From Where I’m Standing’ livestream

By Michael Marottaon
Via Grandstand
 

Usually when a band or artist announces a livestream, we wait until day-of-show and drop a note in our ongoing This Stream Is Tonight series. But when Courtney Barnett does it, it’s straight up news. The acclaimed Australian musician today announced Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne — taken from a line in her 2018 song “City Looks Pretty” — and it streams December 17 at 8 p.m. across multiple time zones (meaning it’s 8 p.m. pretty much regardless of where you are in the world).

The show marks the first Barnett concert performance with her full band since a series of sold-out Corner Hotel bushfire fundraising gigs in early January. For this set, Barnett has teamed with filmmaker Derry Sheehan for a set mixing classic tracks with some new songs, all within the historic confines of the 140-year-old Australian exhibition hall. Should be rad as fuck.

“I’m so excited to play with my band again, for the first time in nearly a year!” Barnett says. “Gonna play some old songs and some brand new ones. It’ll be a special little show in an incredible huge space.”

 
 

Tickets are $18 and go on sale Thursday (November 26) at 5 p.m. EST. Read our live review of Barnett’s October 2018 show at Boston’s House of Blues below.

Courtney Barnett is getting louder and louder now

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND