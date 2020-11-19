girl in red embraces Christmas with ‘two queens in a king sized bed’

It’s only fitting that those who fall in love in October would go on to celebrate a wonderful December. So here we are embracing this warm new Christmas tune from Norwegian alt-pop wonder girl in red, who gets our holiday soundtrack started early with “two queens in a king size bed.” The track dropped yesterday (November 18) and is available to hear (on repeat) via Spotify or though a YouTube visualizer depicting a lovely little cottage out in the woods. Looks ideal.

Marie Ulven, the girl in red herself, says this about her wistful new tune: “reminiscing about a christmas i had with a person i love. when laying in bed glued to their body didn’t feel close enough. when we wanted every second to last forever.”

It feels like the kind of song that wouldn’t sound out of place alongside those Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra classics, and should go down smooth with that mug of Bailey’s we’ve been jonesing for all year. Grab the mistletoe, the one you love, and let girl in red bring you closer to god.

