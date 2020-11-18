Poppy reveals her favorite store is Newbury Comics, announces holiday EP

It’s uncertain to really know just how many things Bostonians have in common with Poppy. But as of today (November 18), we can add our favorite chain of record stores to the list.

News dropped this morning that the increasingly enigmatic metal-pop-fusion star will release an album of Christmas tunes called A Very Poppy Christmas on December 1. New England-based pop culture and record shop Newbury Comics also shared via Twitter that they’ll have 1000 white vinyl copies of the album available to pre-order, exclusive to their shops.

Then came the big reveal: Poppy responded to the tweet, writing “My favorite store since I was a bb.”

The news, while glorious, isn’t altogether shocking; Poppy was born in Massachusetts and lived here until her early teens until she moved to Tennessee, and then later, to Los Angeles. Multiple articles, fan pages, and her Wikipedia page state that she was born near or in Boston, making her birthplace one of the few facts about her life that isn’t constantly disputed on online message boards.

The announcement of the four-track EP also came paired with a new holiday tune, “I Won’t Be Home For Christmas,” which you can check out below. (Plus, scoop up that sexy white copy of the record from Newbs here).