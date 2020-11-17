The ‘Tom & Jerry’ trailer brings the duo to the real world

One of the best kept-secrets on YouTube is that, for the better part of a year, Warner Bros. has been steadily uploading old Tom & Jerry cartoons to their WB Kids page, along with some gag compilations that’ll keep you glued to the screen. It’s great, free entertainment for children and adults alike, and brings people together — there’s magic in them old cartoons, kid. If you want to see the opposite of magic, well, here’s the trailer for Tim Story‘s Tom & Jerry, the first big-screen appearance for the cat-and-mouse duo since 1992, which sees the pair head into the real world and ruin Chloe Grace Moretz’s day. Warner Bros. dropped the trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it’s the kind of Roger Rabbit-styled “cartoon characters interact with SNL B-listers” that studios are so fond of releasing as long as they’re able to capitalize on that brand name recognition. We’re just so tired, guys.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of ‘the wedding of the century,’ forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s ‘Tom & Jerry.’ The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.”

Tom & Jerry will hit theaters on March 5, though, as is usual with any release in these COVID-19 times, you wouldn’t know that from either the trailer or the description on YouTube, probably because it’s going to get delayed. But you will see the pair in whatever bastardized version of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air next week, so hey, there’s that.