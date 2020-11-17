fbpx
In MusicNational News

Martin Gore details solo EP, unleashes a primal new single in ‘Mandrill’

By Michael Marottaon
Credit: Travis Shinn
 

Has Martin Gore gone ape? Oh no, he’s just gone chimp.

The Depeche Mode co-founder and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is set to release a five-track instrumental solo EP called The Third Chimpanzee this winter. It’s out January 29 via Mute Records.

Coming with news of the EP today (November 17) is its lead single, a primal slice of instrumental electronic-pop titled “Mandrill,” produced and written by Gore and recorded earlier this year at California’s Electric Ladyboy studio. The EP’s artwork was created by a talented capuchin monkey named Pockets Warhol, who has his own Wikipedia page.

 
 

“The first track I recorded had a sound that wasn’t human,” says Gore. “It sounded primate-like. I decided to name it ‘Howler’, after a monkey. Then, when it came time to name the EP, I remembered reading the book The Rise and Fall of the Third Chimpanzee. It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”
 
The Third Chimpanzee EP is Gore’s follow-up to 2015’s MG album, and it’s now been three years since the most recent Depeche Mode album, 2017’s Spirit. Fire up “Mandrill” via Spotify or YouTube below.

***

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND