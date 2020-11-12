Billie Eilish takes it back to the mall of her youth in video for ‘Therefore I Am’

This otherwise bleak and dreary day has brought us a purring new single from Billie Eilish. It’s called “Therefore I Am,” and the video has the 18-year-old pop mega-star galavanting around the Glendale Galleria shopping mall, where Eilish used to hang out in her early teen years. Vanyaland photographer Emily Gardner perfectly put it on Twitter: “just imagine going into work for an early shift at your retail job and billie eilish is just dancing around above you.”

The mall looks fairly empty — thanks 2020 — but Eilish’s upcoming schedule is certainly not. Fresh off her Where Do We Go? The Livestream event late last month, Eilish will debut “Therefore I Am” at the American Music Awards, which will be broadcast November 22 on ABC, and then play iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2020 on December 10. Where do we go? Well, now we know.

Watch the aforementioned “Therefore I Am” video below, directed by Eilish herself.