Billie Eilish announces ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream’

We’ll admit to feeling a bit livestreamed out these days, and most online concerts lately have had the intimacy and appeal of a Zoom meeting with your dentist. But we might have the tolerance for one more log-in coming up later this month, as alt-pop superstar Billie Eilish crashes digital screens around the globe with her Where Do We Go? The Livestream event on October 24.

It’s Eilish’s first ever livestream performance, and it will be hosted on her own website and powered by Maestro, an interactive streaming platform. Eilish will be performing live from her native Los Angeles with interactive production by lili Studios, so it should be a pretty high-gloss affair.

It goes down at 6 p.m. EDT, 3 p.m. West Coast time, and all ticket holders will also have access to re-watch the show for 24 hours afterwards.

Ticket holders will also have early access to special merch for the event, and proceeds from select items will benefit Crew Nation, which supports crew members in the live music industry who have had their professional lives uprooted from the mass cancellation of shows and concerts over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $30, and more info can be found here.