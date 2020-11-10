Jeff Breeze, champion of Boston music and host of ‘Pipeline!’, has died

The Boston music scene is responding to news that Jeff Breeze, a longtime fixture in the arts community and host of Pipeline! on MIT’s WMBR 88.1 FM, has died. The word was revealed by Breeze’s band, the Boston Typewriter Orchestra, on Monday night (November 9) via Twitter.

Few other details have been made public, though the news has come as a shock to many who corresponded with Breeze in recent days.

“It’s with sad hearts that we must say goodbye to Jeff Breeze,” Boston Typewriter Orchestra tweeted. “He was tireless when it came to championing new music, eating ice cream, and communicating the impossible into sonic reality. He will be missed.”

Breeze was the respected host of Pipeline! since 2003, and the two-hour Tuesday night program live from MIT’s Walker Building was essential in spotlighting a diverse array of New England music both known and underground. Last week’s playlist featured music by Local Age, Muck & The Mires, Naomi Westwater, Joel Roston, and others.

Great Scott booking agent Carl Lavin told Vanyaland he talked with Breeze for about 45 minutes over the weekend about this week’s program. Sadie Dupuis tweeted that she did an interview with Breeze just a few days ago, and several years back he was the first person to invite Speedy Ortiz to perform live on the radio.

It is unclear what WMBR will broadcast tonight in Pipeline!’s 8 to 10 p.m. ET slot, though some on social media have speculated that the college radio station’s engineers will pull together the show Breeze has intended. This week finds WMBR in its fundraising stretch.

“Boston music just lost one of its greatest champions,” tweeted Perry Eaton of Beeef. “Anyone who has played music in this city probably owes some debt of gratitude to Jeff Breeze. He will be greatly missed.”

Wendy Eisenberg tweeted: “jeff breeze emailed me just a few days ago to congratulate me on my album. he was real passionate about new england music and so supportive. he will be missed. wow.” Ryan H. Walsh of Hallelujah The Hills described Breeze as a “really warm, kind, funny person who was always hyper-present in the moment with you.”

Ho-Ag’s Matt Parrish tweeted: “The show he ran in a basement at MIT @PipelineWMBR was an essential experience for bands coming up through Boston and offered an incredible archive performances with absolutely no safety nets. Hundreds or thousands of us are lucky to have been in Jeff’s orbit.”

We’ll post more information as it becomes available.

RIP.

It's with sad hearts that we must say goodbye to Jeff Breeze. He was tireless when it came to championing new music, eating ice cream, and communicating the impossible into sonic reality. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/2XtDi5Mddn — Boston Typewriter Orchestra (@BosTypeOrch) November 10, 2020

I really hate delivering this news. Jeff Breeze passed away yesterday. I don't have any details beyond the confirmation. Jeff was the host of @PipelineWMBR (where he was a ceaseless & enthusiastic supporter of music from New England), mem. of Boston Typewriter Orchestra… pic.twitter.com/bDrDR3vHwW — Ryan H. Walsh (@JahHills) November 10, 2020

learned earlier today that jeff breeze of @PipelineWMBR passed away this weekend. i'm almost certain he was the first person to invite speedy ortiz to play on air, & i recorded a new set/interview with him remotely just 3 days ago. he & his amazing show will be so missed 🙁 — speedy ortiz ÷ haunted painting (@sad13) November 10, 2020

Boston music just lost one of its greatest champions.



Anyone who has played music in this city probably owes some debt of gratitude to Jeff Breeze. He will be greatly missed.



Here's a set that @beeeftheband played on @PipelineWMBR in 2017https://t.co/kbr3z1d4kQ — Perry Eaton (@PerryEaton) November 10, 2020

RIP Jeff Breeze. The show he ran in a basement at MIT @PipelineWMBR was an essential experience for bands coming up through Boston and offered an incredible archive performances with absolutely no safety nets. Hundreds or thousands of us are lucky to have been in Jeff's orbit. https://t.co/aOCpN6pOmy — Been to France (@OrthoStice) November 10, 2020

oh no 🙁 jeff featured such a wide roster of local acts on pipeline, it was one of the first radio shows i ever did. what sad news, rest easy jeff breeze — sidney gish (@sidneyg156) November 10, 2020

RIP to Jeff Breeze of @PipelineWMBR, a tireless supporter of Boston-area music and just a totally nice, sweet, creative guy. Jeff, you will be missed. — Mike Gintz (@sawtoothwave) November 10, 2020

RIP Jeff Breeze.



As host of @PipelineWMBR, he tirelessly championed local music. Pretty much every band I've been in got to play live on air and it was special every time.



As a member of @BosTypeOrch, he also made v cool music:https://t.co/SePfRMMOGj — Jordyn Bonds (@skybondsor) November 10, 2020