Diablogato serve up some sweet screen salvation through ‘Blasphemy’

Even in the age of the pandemic and all its scattered layers of quarantines and lockdowns, Diablogato are straight slingin’ it.

The Boston garage rock crew spent a busy October catering to our taste buds, dousing their style of punk-fed rockabilly in homemade band-branded hot sauce and cracking open their own cans of Lord Hobo beer. Now they shift to a feast for our eyes with a new video for “Blasphemy,” which premiered on Halloween (October 31), and it turns out we’re all just sitting pretty in the sin bin.

The barnstorming track is taken from Diablogato’s blistering 2019 record Old Scratch — we strongly recommend picking this one up on vinyl from State Line Records — and the visual is directed by Shawn Marazine and produced by Waltham’s PunchDance Studios. Find your own promised land below, hot sauce and cold brews optional.