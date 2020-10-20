Tony Lewis of The Outfield has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 62

More sad news to pass along on this Tuesday (October 20), as Tony Lewis, bassist and lead vocalist of ’80s British pop group The Outfield, has died. He was 62.

The news was posted to Lewis’ social media pages this afternoon. Lewis died at his home near London. No cause of death has been given.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” reads the statement. “He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music. He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you.”

The Outfield rose to fame in the mid-’80s on the strength of power ballad “Your Love.” Decades later, the song remains a cult favorite here in Massachusetts, played frequently during New England Patriots games at Gillette Stadium. In 1985, the track reached Number 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album that featured “Your Love”, The Outfield’s debut LP Play Deep, went multi-platinum and spent 66 weeks on the Billboard chart.

Other hits in the band’s catalog included “Say It Isn’t So”, All The Love,” “Since You’ve Been Gone”, and “No Surrender”, though none matched the enduring fame and simple staying power of “Your Love.”

Lewis released a solo album titled Out of the Darkness in 2018. His Outfield bandmate, songwriter John Spinks, died in 2014 after a battle with liver cancer.

RIP.

