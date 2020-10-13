Listen to Manic Street Preachers play T. T. The Bear’s Place in 1992

There are quite a few shows at the old T.T. The Bear’s Place in Cambridge that are now the stuff of legend, and anyone who frequented the club over its 40 years in Central Square has a story about seeing a pre-fame band play the intimate venue. Back on April 28, 1992, a roomful of lucky souls experienced the raw British rock fury of Manic Street Preachers, who crashed the club less than three months after unleashing debut album Generation Terrorists.

Suddenly, today (October 13), audio from the Manics set has made its way to YouTube, uploaded by R*E*P*E*A*T. The sound was apparently uploaded from an audio cassette recording, and it sounds pretty decent. The Manics tore through 11 tracks in a little under 40 minutes, opening with “Stay Beautiful” and wrapping up with “You Love Us.” We’re pretty sure this was the Welsh alt-rock band’s Boston debut.

Manic Street Preachers would go on to release sophomore record The Holy Bible in summer ’94, and guitarist Richey Edwards would infamously disappear on February 1 of the next year. He has yet to be found, igniting 25 years of theories on his whereabouts. The band has since carried on as a trio.

Take a trip 28 years into the past below.