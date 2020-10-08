This Stream is Tonight: Unlocked Voices rallies against mass incarceration

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Livestream benefit series Unlocked Voices touches down tonight (October 8) in Somerville to raise awareness about mass incarceration and raise money for both Black & Pink Boston and the MultiFaith Initiative to End Mass Incarceration.

Starting at 8 p.m. EDT, the show will feature sets from Anjimile, Will Dailey, Ripe, Brandie Blaze (pictured above), Hawthorn, and Chadwick Stokes as they perform live from ONCE Somerville. The benefit is free to view via Calling All Crows’ Facebook page, but donations are encouraged.

Unlocked Voices, which is organized by Calling All Crows, debuted in Nashville last month in an effort to bring more attention to mass incarceration in America, particularly as COVID-19 continues to spread in prisons. To date, almost 160,000 incarcerated people and prison staff members have contracted COVID-19.

“Our most urgent work involves housing support and court support for LGBTQI/LWHIV people,” state representatives from Black & Pink Boston. “Due to COVID-19 there is more demand than ever for housing support for formerly incarcerated and court involved Queer & HiV+ people. Black & Pink Boston has been able to support six people, thus far, in paying their first month’s rent, and we are committed to supporting more of our siblings when we have funds to do so. Court support is the practice of just being with someone through the terrible and dehumanizing experience that is a court appearance. It’s also a chance to connect members to a network of other LGBTQI/LWHIV people who get what they’re going through as they navigate the violence of the court system, and to help assess other help they may need.”

View all the details via the flyer below or via the show’s Facebook event page.