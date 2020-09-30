Boston Music Awards: Listen to the 2020 Album of the Year nominees

The Boston Music Awards unveiled the nominees for its 2020 edition, and it’s a massive ballot that spans 38 categories and hundreds of bands, artists, and other figures and entities within our music scene. As public voting runs through November 1 via bostonmusicawards.com/vote, Vanyaland has compiled some of the top-shelf categories to aid and assist with the voting process.

On the 2020 ballot, Anjimile leads the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “Maker”). Cliff Notez is recognized in six categories, and Squirrel Flower received looks in five. Winners in each of the categories, including the 617Sessions Artist of the Year, will be announced online on December 11.

Set aside a healthy amount of time and listen the 10 LPs nominated for Album of the Year below.

Austin Fair, PIONEER

Cliff Notez, Why the Wild Things Are

Luke Bar$, GoodEvil

Mallcops, We Made Plans to Self-Destruct and Return to the Stars

Optic Bloom, Space Garden

Red Shaydez, Feel the Aura

Sasha Sloan, Self Portrait

Squirrel Flower, I Was Born Swimming

Saint Lyor, IF MY SINS COULD TALK

The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely