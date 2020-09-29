fbpx

Vanyaland encourages every American to vote on November 3. Click here to register.

In MusicPhoenix News

Tame Impala unveil rescheduled North American tour dates for 2021

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Neil Krug
 

Fresh off throwing down “Borderline” on The Tonight Show a few nights ago, Tame Impala have announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates for North America. The 21-date run includes festival appearances at Outside Lands in San Francisco (August 8) and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful (September 17), as well as a July 28 show at Phoenix’s Gila River Arena.

Most of the dates — which you can read in full below and feel the fleeting joy and excitement of scanning concert listings again, only to get bummed out just a tad when you realize there’s no real guarantee any of these will actually happen — were originally planned for this past summer. They were postponed, obviously, due to COVID-19.

All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. And in case you missed that recent late-night appearance from our favorite psych-pop dude from Australia, watch it after the tour date jump.

 
 

TAME IMPALA 2021 TOUR DATES
July 22 – Foro Sol Stadium – Mexico City, MEXICO
July 28 – Gila River Arena – Phoenix, AZ
July 30 –  Pepsi Center – Denver, CO
August 2 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
August 4 –  Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CANADA
August 6 – The Gorge – George WA
August 8 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA
August 12 – Toyota Center –  Houston, TX
August 13 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
August 14 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin,TX
September 15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
September 17 –  Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV
October 4 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA
October 5 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
October 7 – United Center –  Chicago, IL
October 8 – Fiserv Forum –  Milwaukee, WI
October 10 – Xcel Energy Center – St Paul, MN
October 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC
October 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
October 17 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL
October 18 – American Airlines Arena-  Miami, FL

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND