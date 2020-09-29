Tame Impala unveil rescheduled North American tour dates for 2021

Fresh off throwing down “Borderline” on The Tonight Show a few nights ago, Tame Impala have announced rescheduled 2021 tour dates for North America. The 21-date run includes festival appearances at Outside Lands in San Francisco (August 8) and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful (September 17), as well as a July 28 show at Phoenix’s Gila River Arena.
Most of the dates — which you can read in full below and feel the fleeting joy and excitement of scanning concert listings again, only to get bummed out just a tad when you realize there’s no real guarantee any of these will actually happen — were originally planned for this past summer. They were postponed, obviously, due to COVID-19.
All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. And in case you missed that recent late-night appearance from our favorite psych-pop dude from Australia, watch it after the tour date jump.
TAME IMPALA 2021 TOUR DATES
July 22 – Foro Sol Stadium – Mexico City, MEXICO
July 28 – Gila River Arena – Phoenix, AZ
July 30 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO
August 2 – Moda Center – Portland, OR
August 4 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, CANADA
August 6 – The Gorge – George WA
August 8 – Outside Lands Festival – San Francisco, CA
August 12 – Toyota Center – Houston, TX
August 13 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX
August 14 – Frank Erwin Center – Austin,TX
September 15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
September 17 – Life Is Beautiful Festival – Las Vegas, NV
October 4 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CANADA
October 5 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI
October 7 – United Center – Chicago, IL
October 8 – Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI
October 10 – Xcel Energy Center – St Paul, MN
October 13 – Capital One Arena – Washington DC
October 15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA
October 17 – Amway Center – Orlando, FL
October 18 – American Airlines Arena- Miami, FL