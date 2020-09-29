Boston Music Awards: Watch the 2020 Video of the Year nominees

The Boston Music Awards unveiled the nominees for its 2020 edition, and it’s a massive ballot that spans 38 categories and hundreds of bands, artists, and other figures and entities within our music scene. As public voting runs through November 1 via bostonmusicawards.com/vote, Vanyaland has compiled some of the top-shelf categories to aid and assist with the voting process.

On the 2020 ballot, Anjimile leads the pack with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year (for “Maker”). Cliff Notez is recognized in six categories, and Squirrel Flower received looks in five. Winners in each of the categories, including the 617Sessions Artist of the Year, will be announced online on December 11.

Watch the 10 visuals nominated for Video of the Year below.

Alec Hutson, “Zebra” feat. Cliff Notez

Bad Rabbits, “WWYD (What Would You Do?)”

Coral Moons, “Winnebago”

Hayley Sabella, “Flew The Nest”

Joyner Lucas, “Revenge”

Millyz, “Stay For A While”

Parts Per Million, “2020 Vision”

Sasha Sloan, “Lie”

SuperSmashBroz, “Knew Dat” feat. Luke Bar$ & Lord Felix

Vintage Lee, “Draw 2 (Short Film)”

