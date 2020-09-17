Dre Robinson flaunts his flow in the ‘Fresh Out Of Lines’ video

In an era where large crews — and all the visual effects they help produce — have temporarily disbanded, many artists have turned to quirky, desolate locations, and innovative tech tricks to make their music videos pop. Yet in times of COVID-19, a couch and three minutes is all Dre Robinson needs to captivate his (at-home) audience.

For his newest video “Fresh Out Of Lines,” the Boston rapper pushes any flashy fanfare to the side and makes his fierce flow the focal point. Released today (September 17), the vid offers a testament to Robinson’s gripping one-on-one delivery, which he also flaunts on his recent EP Golden In My State.

It’s quite literally a noteworthy performance: ‘I’m givin’ out lessons here / Y’all better take notes,” he raps, adding to the motivational tone of the tune.

“COVID has forced us to do things differently, [like] come up with new ways to reach and interact with our audience,” he tells Vanyaland. “Shooting a video while social distancing was a challenge but we made it work. The song itself is one of those records that doesn’t need all the props and theatrics visually, so the shoot was actually very personal and perfect for that song — just me, the vintage couch, and the camera.”

Press play and start jotting down those damn notes below.