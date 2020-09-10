Sylvan Esso are together and apart at the same time in ‘Frequency’

Now that we’re in the home stretch of counting down to the upcoming Sylvan Esso record — Free Love, out September 25 via Loma Vista Recordings — the duo have turned up the “Frequency.” That’s the name of the third and latest single off the LP, following up a pair of summer singles in July’s “Ferris Wheel” and August’s “Rooftop Dancing.”

“Frequency” is a more subdued, atmospheric spin from Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, and the video, as was the case for the previous singles, captures modern life in 2020’s perpetual lockdown mode, viewed through a doorbell camera.

The video was directed and styled by Moses Sumney, filmed in “an anonymous suburban idyll” with choreography by North Carolina-based Stewart/Owen Dance. There’s a phantom beat at play — but isn’t there always when it comes to Sylvan Esso?

“We had a fantastic and rewarding time collaborating with our friend and fellow North Carolinian Moses Sumney on building a visual world for ‘Frequency’. He had such a beautiful vision for the project, one that ran parallel to the song’s initial source in a way that showed us new spaces it could inhabit,” says Sylvan Esso. “It’s a beautiful exploration of being together and apart at the same time — we feel it rings clearly in this moment.”

Word up. Watch it below.