Sylvan Esso cruise an abandoned amusement park on ‘Ferris Wheel’

Durham electronic-pop duo Sylvan Esso have hit us with a cruising new track called “Ferris Wheel” and it arrives just in the nick of time — their early-’20 collabo with Real Estate, “Paper Cup,” literally stopped running on a loop in our heads like 37 seconds ago.

This new jammer is classic Sylvan Esso, a minimalist alt-pop groove machine with its textures bubbling under a glossy surface, but it represents a call to the future as Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn package it up with word of the third Sylvan Esso album. It’s titled Free Love, and it’s out September 25 via Loma Vista Recordings.

“It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place,” the duo state. “This first single, ‘Ferris Wheel’, is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

The video for “Ferris Wheel” was filmed during the pandemic in an abandoned amusement park, so there’s a whole lotta 2020 moods tucked into its bright neon lighting and empty landscapes. Immerse yourself in it below.