Dorchester Art Project announces plans for major expansion

After enduring a seemingly endless barrage of bad news regarding the permanent closures of Boston venues and restaurants, a morsel of hope is bringing some joy back to 2020, courtesy of Dorchester Art Project.

The Dorchester Avenue venue, gallery, and community arts space has announced plans to grow its footprint this fall by expanding into the vacant rooms below DAP’s current second-floor space. This will tack on an additional 6,000 square feet to potentially be used as music rehearsal spaces, recording studios, communal workspaces, and rooms for photo and video shoots.

The announcement arrived today (September 10) via Facebook, revealing tentative plans to reopen by October 1.

“We are happy to announce that the vacant space below us will soon become a part of DAP,” the post states. “This year has been a wild ride so far… but with your support we have managed to continue to grow our operations. And it’s not over yet!! We have 6000 sq ft of space that will be open to the public on October 1. We are moving our store downstairs and will continue to create space for artists to work and thrive.”

The news marks another milestone for the multi-use space, which last year was named Intimate Live Music Venue of the Year at the Boston Music Awards.

“We are just so excited to continue our work in the Dorchester community,” Sam Potrykus, one of DAP’s directors, tells Vanyaland. “We’ve grown a lot since taking over DAP almost three years ago, and I think we are ready to reach a new level of sustainability for the culture. This space will see the expansion of the DAP store and co-working space (featuring free art supplies for the public) plus more investment in our live-streaming studio and more artists services to create more opportunities for the creative workforce.”

The post also shared a link to a survey, asking the community how they would like to see the space used.

Read the full statement below.