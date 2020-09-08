Phoebe Bridgers and Arlo Parks cover Radiohead’s ‘Fake Plastic Trees’

Now that Labor Day is in the rear view, it’s officially spooky szn. Helping us celebrate in bone-chilling style is Phoebe Bridgers, who brought her increasingly iconic skeleton shirt aesthetic to BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions, teaming up with Arlo Parks to perform a stripped-down cover of Radiohead’s ’90s classic “Fake Plastic Trees.”

The haunting cover — with Bridgers on vocals and Parks on piano and backing vocals — aired on Phil Taggart’s Chillest Show, and was recorded in a London church. The clip is now available to watch on YouTube.

Bridgers’ sophomore album Punisher was released back in June, and holds up as one of the best releases of 2020. Parks, a 20-year-old poet and singer from South London, meanwhile, has released a string of stirring singles so far this year.