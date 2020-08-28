fbpx
In MusicNational News

Barleaux dips into the end of a broken relationship into ‘Fresh Water’

By Michael Marottaon
Via artist
 

It’s been a hot minute since we last caught up with Barleaux, the New York State artist and one-time Bostonian who has spent the past several years releasing a cascade of confessional alt-pop that playfully struts a line between bittersweet and euphoric. Barleaux’s music has always captured the spirit of modern life and all its bruises and triumphs, and today (August 28) returns with a heart-healed single in “Fresh Water.”

The slick post-disco R&B-tinged track was written during quarantine in Barleaux’s home studio, and produced and mixed by Graham Stone (VHS Collection, Chelsea Cutler). It’s the follow-up to May’s sparking “Afterglow,” and confronts the end of a relationship that ends with emotional maturity rather than hurtful confrontation.  

“[I] wrote this song about coming to terms with when a relationship is ending and both partners are aware of it,” Barleaux tells Vanyaland. “The metaphor for tears in the chorus symbolizes not having a ‘saltiness’ towards the other person, but rather a mutual respect. We’re all human, and no one is perfect. Just because you’re not right for each other doesn’t mean it’s anyone’s fault things didn’t work out.”

 
 

Take a dip into Barleaux’s “Fresh Water” pond below.

 
 

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.