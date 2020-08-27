GG Allin gets lined up in new coloring book and graphic novel

GG Allin was many things, but a man who loved coloring books and graphic novels was probably not one of them. But hey, that’s cool, he’s been dead (presumably) since 1993, and now a new graphic novel and activity/coloring book are on the way from Indiana-based artist, writer, and musician Reid Chancellor.

Rock and Roll Terrorist: The Graphic Life of Shock Rocker GG Allin, is out October 13 via Microcosm Publishing in both the graphic novel and activity & coloring book formats, and it’s great news for those who spent a portion of childhood drawing smeared shit and blood all themselves during arts and crafts.

Both books tell the story about how Allin, a New Hampshire native and hardcore punk icon, grew into the figure he became by his 1993 death. Allin was known for a combative and aggressive stage show that usually included feces, self-mutilation, and absolute chaos. And he lived the life he portrayed on stage.

Which should all lead the coloring book providing to a lot of family fun around the dinner table during the cold winter months ahead. Brown and red crayons, in particular, don’t stand a chance.

Here’s the coloring book’s description, via Microcosm:

“The first objective storytelling about one of rock’s most storied yet mysterious figures, these narrative activities are for adults who want to understand mental health, trauma, and maladaptive coping mechanisms. 2020 marks the 27th anniversary of the death of GG Allin, the most notorious rock n roll artist of all time, a potent mix of the antics of Sid Vicious and the persecuted worldview of Hank Williams. He was loved and hated, but it was clear to everyone that he knew how to create a spectacle: bleeding on stage, throwing feces at the audience, self-mutilation, and violent attacks. Instead of further glamorizing him as previous books have done, this activity and coloring book explores the lifetime of trauma that motivated him and what he felt like were his best creative expressions. Draw his tattoos, color his infamous onstage mayhem, engage with his unflinching takes on death, pain, and religion. Channel your rage through the page.”

And here’s word on the graphic novel:

“Born as Jesus Christ Allin and raised in rural isolation by a violently abusive religious fanatic, GG Allin grew up to be one of punk’s most controversial figures. His music was overshadowed by his on-stage antics, including throwing blood and feces at the audience and hurting himself and audience members. In this first substantial biography of the man who wanted to make rock “dangerous” again, ‘Hardcore Anxiety’ author and illustrator Reid Chancellor portrays Allin’s life and early death with sensitivity, asking us to look beyond the shocking spectacle to understand the troubled human behind the scenes, and the societal forces that pushed him to the edge of creative expression.”

Take a look at both covers below.