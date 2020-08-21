This Stream Is Tonight: Weakened Friends live from State Theatre

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the ongoing phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

One of the things we miss the most during this seemingly endless age of quarantine is our friends — even the weakened ones. We also really miss live music, but venues like Portland’s State Theatre have been keeping us occupied with pro-shot livestreams, and tonight (August 21) its Conclave series continues with a set from, you guessed it, Weakened Friends.

“We’ll be playing a bunch of tunes, new and old, AND we’ll also have a buddy with us fielding questions from online,” the alt-rock trio writes. “So. It’s both a livestream set and a fun interactive ASK US ANYTHING. So get your questions ready…”

The Conclave series has been hosting live performances from an empty State Theatre every Friday for the past several weeks. It’s billed as “a continuing series of multi-camera, pro audio, livestreamed concerts filmed from the empty State Theatre straight to your device.” There is no cost to attend virtually, and it broadcasts via Facebook Live from the State Theatre’s Facebook page. Donations are encouraged, and the stream starts up at 8 p.m. EDT.

<a href="http://weakenedfriends.bandcamp.com/track/what-you-like">What You Like by Weakened Friends</a>

***