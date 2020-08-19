Joe Strummer tribute livestream honors The Clash icon and live music

Normally we’d tip you off to live streams on the day of the broadcast under our This Stream Is Tonight banner, but this one deserves some advanced warning: A Song for Joe: Celebrating the Life of Joe Strummer hits our screens on Friday (August 21), and it’s a star-studded affair celebrating The Clash icon’s birthday, all to raise money for Save Our Stages.

The Strummer tribute show is a two-hour event starting at 3 p.m. EDT, and streams for free via joestrummer.com.

It’ll feature never-before-seen footage of Strummer, and others taking part include Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Steve Buscemi, Tom Morello, The Strokes’ Albert Hammond Jr. and Nikolai Fraiture, Hinds, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Brains’ HR, former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke, Bob Weir, Brian Fallon, Cherry Glazerr, The Interrupters, Jim Jarmusch, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Matt Dillon, and others. The show is co-produced and hosted by Jesse Malin.

“This tribute to Joe is not only a great way to honor him, but to also remind people how important his message is right now,” says Malin, who co-owns New York City nightclubs Bowery Electric, Niagara and Berlin.

Strummer’s wife, Lucinda Tait, says: “To see so many musicians and artists come forward to honor Joe is really touching. Community was always important to him. Whether it was playing music with friends, organizing all night campfires, or hijacking festivals, Joe was always focused on bringing people together. Even though we can’t all be in the same room together, I cannot think of a better way for us all to feel united. Joe would have loved this.”

Joe Strummer would have turned 68 on Friday. He died at the age of 50 in 2002.

Check the full lineup below.