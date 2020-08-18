Mike Birbiglia set to bring ‘Working It Out’ to life with virtual live event

After 12 episodes of his latest podcast, Working It Out, Mike Birbiglia is set to do a little experimenting by bringing the show to a whole new live and interactive level.

Presented by Nowhere Comedy Club via Zoom, Birbiglia’s very first Working It Out (Virtually) show is set to take place on Tuesday (August 25), and will feature Birbiglia working out new stand-up material for cyberspace ticket holders. In addition to that, Birbiglia hopes to interact with comments and reactions in real time, as well as present a live edition of the podcast’s “slow round,” in which the Shrewsbury native aims to ask his guests (or in this case, the audience) more direct questions that dig beyond the surface of the conversation.

If you are a ticket holder for the event, and are interested in participating in the slow round, you can e-mail Birbiglia at specificconcerns@birbigs.com, with the subject line “SLOW ROUND”.

Tickets for the show are on-sale now.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA’S WORKING IT OUT (VIRTUALLY) :: Tuesday, August 25 via Zoom :: 7:30 p.m. ET, $20 to $50 :: Advance Tickets

