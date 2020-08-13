Slow Pulp try to hold it all together on the lovely ‘Falling Apart’

We’re not really ones for motivational messages or inspiring memes, but earlier today we saw a random post on Facebook that showed a truck out on an American highway somewhere sunny, and on the back door was a message that read something like “I’m proud of how hard you’re trying” scrawled around hearts or clouds or some other thing that’s nice and inviting.

It comes to mind as we listen to the new Slow Pulp track, “Falling Apart,” which provides its own reminder that we’re all really just trying to make the best of an absolutely horrific situation. The song features Alex G collaborator Molly Gemer on violin, and vocalist Emily Massey sums it up nicely.

“As we were finishing up writing the album my parents got into a serious car accident and I came back home to help take care of them,” Massey says. “A couple of weeks later COVID-19 started getting worse in the US, and quarantine began. Life felt completely surreal, everything had drastically changed and at such a rapid pace. It was especially strange because everyone was experiencing the same thing at the same time, but couldn’t be physically with each other to support each other.”

She adds: “I felt like I couldn’t process any emotions I had about the whole ordeal because I had to keep it together to take care of my family. It became easier to stay numb, and create a facade that I was doing ok, than it was to release any type of healthy emotion for a long time. Luckily I did allow myself to have a full on breakdown induced by a stubbed toe and confusion over taxes, sometimes it’s the littlest things that finally get you.”

The track is accompanied by a lovely video, directed by Jake Lazovick. Watch it below, and take note: Slow Pulp’s debut album Moveys is out October 9 via Winspear.