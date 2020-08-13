Here’s the trailer for the star-studded Netflix film ‘The Devil All The Time’

You know, watching the trailer for Antonio Campos’ The Devil All the Time, Netflix’s big early-fall film release that’s not guaranteed to have you questioning reality at every turn, we started to get slightly misty for the days when this would have had some sort of gala premiere at TIFF or Venice, and critics would lose their minds about it for a few hours before going on and getting mad about something else. You see, The Devil All The Time screams “prestige cinema” thanks to the wild cast assembled for this thing: Tom Holland! Robert Pattinson! Jason Clarke! Riley Keough! Sebastian Stan! Bill Skarsgard! And many others!

But, thanks to the pandemic, Netflix is able to totally cut out the festival middleman here and debut the film online in just under a few weeks. And to do so, they’ve dropped a pretty epic trailer for the film, which should get your heart a-pumping, especially if you like your crime dramas crusty and creepy.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Some people are just born to be buried. In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ ‘The Devil All The Time’ renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.”

The Devil All The Time hits Netflix on September 16. We’ll certainly be watching this one as soon as it hits streaming.