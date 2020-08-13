Cousin Stizz goes for diamonds big on two breezy new tracks

When Cousin Stizz tips you off with a “new songs in 10 minutes” tweet, you clear your damn schedule and make room for diamonds. It’s the only way to Thursday.

Fresh off a recent livestream performance last month to mark the fourth anniversary of his sophomore mixtape MONDA, the Boston rapper dropped two new tracks this afternoon (August 13) in “Crocodile Tears” and “Mac Roni.”

Stizz goes big on both, with a side dish of hungry fun on “Mac Roni,” but it’s “Crocodile Tears” and his appetite for diamonds big that should carry us to the weekend and into the beyond. Get into the pair of smooth bangers below.

