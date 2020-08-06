This Stream Is Today: Robyn brings some friends to Club DOMO

Yesterday, our beloved Robyn teamed with Channel Tres to feature on SG Lewis’ certified club banger “Impact”, and we wondered aloud if the Swedish electronic-pop icon would drop the track into one of her Club DOMO sets. Turns out we don’t have to wait too long to find out, as Robyn delivers another virtual DJ set to the masses this afternoon (August 6) at 3 p.m. EDT.

And this time, she’s got company, enlisting others to entertain us post-Robyn. Call it Dancing With My Friends — Club DWMF?

“I’m so excited to have guests on Club DOMO this time,” Robyn says. “After my set there will be a performance by Until Further Notice and Mount Liberation Unlimited — live music and dance. I hope it will inspire you to get up and dance with us on Thursday. And for those of you who usually check in early this time there is a new pre-stream with brand new music from Zhala, an unreleased video by Kindness that we have the pleasure to show you and maybe some other surprises.

Club DOMO is free to view, and will be hosted on Robyn’s own Konichiwa TV page and her social media. The pre-show kicks off around 2:30 p.m. EDT, so knock off work a bit early today and get dressed up for the occasion.

***