This Stream Is Today: RIDE broadcast ‘Live from London’

Nearly one year ago, RIDE released their sixth album in This Is Not A Safe Place, their second since reforming back in 2014. It was an excellent LP that continued the Oxford band’s impressive resurrection, and tracks like “Future Love” and “Clouds of Saint Marie” became instantly worthy additions to the healthy RIDE catalog.

This afternoon (August 6), 10 days ahead of the one-year anniversary of This Is Not A Safe Place, RIDE will be performing an exclusive livestream set from London. Tickets are around $16 through dice.fm, and the show starts around 3:30 EDT here in Boston.

“It’ll be a full set of classics and newly loved songs from This Is Not A Safe Place, broadcast loud and fully amped from an intimate, secret location,” reads the event description. “Following their set, Ride will also be hosting a Q&A. To commemorate the event, all ticket holders will have access to purchase limited edition merchandise featuring exclusive reprints of classic 90s Ride designs.”

Those buying tickets will also be able to add contribution for charity, and RIDE has chosen to support The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, a London-based organization that “enables young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and underrepresented groups into professional careers,” according to its website.

***

***