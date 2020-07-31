Listen to Hinds cover The Clash classic ‘Spanish Bombs’

A tsk tsk to anyone who thought Hinds were satisfied by merely releasing one of the best albums of 2020, last month’s The Prettiest Curse. The Madrid guitar-pop band has been active and lively during the pandemic, to the best of their lockdown ability, of course, and today (July 31) serve up a delectable cover of The Clash’s 1979 classic “Spanish Bombs.”

It’s a perfect match.

“We’ve always loved doing covers. maybe ’cause it’s the way we started, or maybe because there are so many good songs in the world already that we wish we had written!” says Hinds’ Carlotta Cosials. “And we really enjoy Hindsifying them… The Clash were my mom’s forevers favorite band and Ade’s [Martin] parents also, so it is always beautiful to connect generations through music.”

Cosials adds: “As Spaniards, we don’t usually get shout-outs in songs, like ‘New York’ or ‘London’, so The Clash writing a song about our civil war made us feel honored. We recorded it the last day of studio, pretty much live, while recording our third album.”

Quite the sessions, there.