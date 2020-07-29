Yo La Tengo to play two socially-distant courtyard shows at MASS MoCA

As summer sets in during the age of COVID-19 and most live music venues remain closed, outdoor live music experiences in non-traditional spaces like drive-ins and museums are starting to pop up around New England. One of the more higher profile shows will happen August 7 and 8, when Yo La Tengo play MASS MoCA’s Courtyard D concert venue.

The socially-distant outdoor gigs at the North Adams museum will find the band playing from an elevated platform connected to the gallery while fans remain seated and separated down below in designated spaces. The shows have a capacity of 100 guests, and there are strict guidelines for attendees.

The photo up to, provided by MASS MoCA from a recent event, details how it’ll go down. Looks cool!

The shows are in strict guidance with Massachusetts’ Phase 3 planning, and fans are asked to wear a mask at all times (unless eating or drinking), and “all eating and drinking needs to take place within each designated audience space.” There are a maximum of four people per designated space, one-way lanes to funnel attendees without bottlenecking, and everyone is asked to bring their own chair. For all the rules, click here.

Yo La Tengo released their We Have Amnesia Sometimes LP earlier this month; listen to it below.

<a href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/album/we-have-amnesia-sometimes">We Have Amnesia Sometimes by Yo La Tengo</a>

