Death returns in this new ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ trailer

One bright spot on the horizon in the so-far absolutely dreadful Year of Our Lord 2020 is that, after some 29 years of waiting, we’re going to get a brand new Bill & Ted movie in little over a month. And, come hell or high water, we’re actually going to be watching it then — there are no Tenet delays here to preserve the integrity of the theatrical experience here, folks. The good minds at Orion Pictures know that what the world needs now is some Bill & Ted Face the Music, and they’ve dropped a new trailer for the project alongside the announcement that the movie will debut day-and-date on VOD and theatrically beginning in September. It, once again, looks totally righteous.

Peep it:

So, yeah, this looks pretty wonderful, and we highly recommend watching Bogus Journey before seeing this one. That movie’s a straight-up masterpiece, and we’ll gladly fight you in the parking lot of your choosing, provided that we can pick up five figures from history to assist us in the fight. You wouldn’t get the same privilege, of course, so watch your words around us or we’ll have Tarrare eat your car.

Here’s a synopsis:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit theaters and VOD on September 1. We really can’t wait to see this one.