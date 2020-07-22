‘Mr. Brightside’ by The Killers, but with ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ lyrics

A million years ago back in March we all dealt with the oncoming pandemic by washing our hands long enough to recite the chorus to The Killers’ iconic track “Mr. Brightside,” which is holding up as pretty much the “Hey Jude” of the 21st century. Now, we’ve endured so much, for so long, that we’re singing along to the defining hit in ways we never thought possible.

Exit Brandon Flowers, the cage, cab, the dress, the alibis, the sick lullabies.

Enter the Fresh Prince and a story all about how life got flipped-turned upside down.

Well, kinda.

A TikTok user named Austin Archer is blowing up this week by singing along to the music of “Mr Brightside” as we know and love it, but replacing its lyrics with those of the theme song to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as made famous by rapper and actor Will Smith. Archer still captures the grand showman style of Flowers, but with a far more interesting new storyline. The clip has generated nearly 250,000 plays over a few short days.

It all works remarkably well.

Also we’re sorry in advance. It’s almost August, you know.