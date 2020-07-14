Eva Davenport slides into skin-to-skin R&B with new single ‘Trill’

Whenever inspiration comes knocking, Eva Davenport doesn’t ask questions.

Holed up in quarantine, the Boston R&B singer felt the winds of fate push her towards unlocking new music on her laptop as a means of reconnecting with her friends, fans, and family. As a result, today she’s releasing a sultry single that otherwise might not have surfaced for ages.

Acting on sheer creative instinct, Davenport shares her song “Trill” this afternoon (July 14) via a virtual release party on Instagram and Facebook.

“I usually do most everything by feeling — something bigger than me, outside of myself gives me the thought that it’s time to release music and shows me what to release,” she tells Vanyaland.

Initially intended to be part of a different, forthcoming project, “Trill” was written and recorded in late 2018, but remained under wraps as Davenport promoted last year’s deeply introspective opus Letters To Self.

Her approach for the new track flips the script entirely; Letters To Self was a more mental endeavor, but “Trill” is purely a “skin-to-skin” jam. Both are inviting, and both convey a release of sorts, but this time around, Davenport’s outpouring of love only faces outward.

“‘Trill’ is definitely a different side of me — in my debut EP Letters To Self the goal was to introduce myself to the world and share what’s closest to my soul: Music, love, and inspiring others to follow their own passions,” she explains. “This release came early as a part of a bigger project and features a sensual side that instead of self-love talks about searching and finding love… Throughout my career I want to share all of my thoughts and beliefs in a conscious, relatable way. This track is the sexy way of saying ‘I’m falling for you.’”

Tune in to “Trill” and peep all the details for Davenport’s virtual release party below.

