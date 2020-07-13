Zella Day passes along summer vibes for days with ‘Purple Haze’

The calendar tells us it’s only Monday (and just the start of it), but we’re free and willing to get lost in Zella Day’s “Purple Haze”. The Arizona-born, California-based musician hits us with a new single and video this week, and both weave a summertime vibe of pop psychedelia as we ready for Day’s forthcoming EP, Where Does The Devil Hide, out August 28 via Concord Records and Easy Eye Sound.

“‘Purple Haze’ is summer love for simple pleasures,” says Zella. “When I lived in downtown LA I would hum this melody while strolling to the market in the mood for something sweet. All of those perfect Saturdays with nothing to do but eat oranges and daydream.”

Where Does The Devil Hide was produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, and the music video for “Purple Haze” was directed by artist Neil Krug (Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey). So we have quite the crew assembled for this early-week smoke out.

Light up the video below.