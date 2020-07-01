Sad13 dials up a party of one on ‘Ghost (of a Good Time)’

Fresh off her curation of the Adam Schlesinger tribute cover compilation Saving for a Custom Van, the great Sadie Dupuis is back this week with a new solo single under her Sad13 moniker, complete with word of a new album out this fall from the Speedy Ortiz singer/songwriter/guitarist. Kicking off this new Sad13 stretch is a bubbly indie-pop single titled “Ghost (of a Good Time),” which she describes as a “party song about not going out,” inspired by a recent late-night start time of a DIY show in Brooklyn.

The catchy-as-all-hell single is the first taste of Sad13’s new sophomore album Haunted Painting, which hits September 25 on Wax Nine. It’s the awaited follow-up to 2016’s Slugger LP, which first found Dupuis exploring more electronic and pop stylings over the sludgy guitar ruckus of her beloved rock band.

“I worked on Haunted Painting throughout 2019, writing, arranging and recording from home, then finishing the songs in studios around the country in between Speedy’s fly-in dates,” says Dupuis. “It’s maximalist, and more true to me and my tastes than any record I’ve done.”

To get this moving — or to inspire us to stay inside and dance in front of the Zoom — Sad13 delivers the Elle Schneider-directed music video for “Ghost (of a Good Time),” which was shot with social distance in mind.