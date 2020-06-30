Cousin Stizz unveils ‘a MONDA livestream experience’ for 4th anniversary

You: There’s nothing exciting happening in Boston this summer.

Cousin Stizz: Hold my mixtape.

The celebrated Boston rapper announced today that he’ll be throwing down a special livestream performance to mark the fourth anniversary of his sophomore mixtape MONDA. It goes down July 12 at 8:30 p.m. Boston time, hosted by livestream platform Cadenza. Passes start at $10 for access to the show, climb to $15 for access plus custom Cousin Stizz emojis to use during the gig (!!!), and $50 gets viewers the show, the emojis, and a signed vinyl copy of MONDA.

“We doing it big for the 4 year anniversary of MONDA, playing the tape front to back with a band + a bunch of surprises,” Stizz tweets. “Proceeds going to my new Wanted To Live Foundation.”

Stizz says in the video below that this performance will be the first time he’s ever done MONDA from start to finish across all its 14 tracks, which includes breakout jams “500 Horses” and “Every Season.”

Fire the album up via Spotify and hit the link in the tweet for more from Cadenza.