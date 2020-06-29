This Stream Is Today: Everybody Cares, an Elliott Smith tribute

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Later this summer (it’s summer, right?) we’ll be treated to a 25th anniversary Kill Rock Stars remaster n’ re-issue of Elliott Smith’s self-titled debut album, arriving August 28 with a previously unreleased live recording, a 52-page coffee table book, and more than 20 previously unseen images photographed by ONCE Somerville’s JJ Gonson.

As we wait for that to enter our lives, La Blogothèque is commemorating this year’s 20th anniversary of Figure 8, the final album Smith completed before his 2003 death, with a livestream this afternoon (June 29) at 1 p.m. EDT. It’s dubbed Everybody Cares, and is designed to raise money for LGBTQ+ charities.

The livestream wraps up La Blogothèque’s Stay Away Show series on Instagram, and features an exciting list of contributors, including co-creator Francis Lung, Palehound, Marika Hackman, Marissa Nadler, Yuck’s Max Bloom, Kevin Devine, Penelope Isles, and others.

“The idea was conceived just last week, born out of a combination of outrage at the US and UK governments yet again trying to limit LGBTQ+ rights and my recent obsession with the My Favourite Elliott Smith Song podcast,” writes Francis Lung on the justgiving.com crowdfunding page. “I wondered if it would be possible to try and recruit artists who were fans of Elliott to play a tribute concert to raise money and awareness for this very prescient cause.”

Francis Lung adds: “Of course, concerts are impossible right now, but Ondine and Maxime at the amazing Blogotheque were kind enough to team up with me and put forward their Instagram as a platform for us to livestream the concert, making it possible for artists from all over the UK and the US to participate. With help from Maxime, Ben from Blaenavon and Rob & Elizabeth from My Favourite Elliott Smith Song, we’ve been able to secure an amazing lineup almost overnight.”

Everybody Cares will raise money for AKT (a UK-based rehousing and rehabilitation program for LGBTQ+ youth), GIRES (UK’s Gender Identity Research and Education Society) and the Audre Lorde Project (the US-based community organizing center for LGBTQ+).

“I chose these charities because they are a cross section of scientific, practical and civil rights organizations dedicated to improving the lives of the LGBTQ+ community in the UK & US,” writes Francis Lung. “However these organizations are just the tip of the iceberg. For instance, in the UK alone there are over 20 organizations dedicated to supporting BAME Trans people. This pamphlet by GIRES helps UK residents find groups in their local area — click here.”

Hit the Insta link below for more.