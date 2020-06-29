fbpx
In MusicNational News

Cyn starts the party on her terms with ‘The Mixed Drinks Collection’

By Michael Marottaon
Photo: Daniel Batalles And Eleshwa Fahmie

We’re still unsure of when we’ll ever be able to hit the nightclub again, so Cyn has brought the dance party to our homes.

The alt-pop singer compiles some of our favorite producers for her latest release, this past Friday’s The Mixed Drinks Collection, which takes her catchy, fight-for-your-right, self-care anthem “Drinks” — choice lyric: “He got mad, so I got drinks / No, I’m not walking around in circles worried about what he thinks” — and allows for some sweet-clubbin’ remix treatment. Included are ace efforts by Ladyhawke, Uffie, MNDR, and NERVO, with a stripped-down version at the end… for that necessary cool-down.

“’The Mixed Drink Collection’ is finally here!” sayeth Cyn. “We’ve got runway vibes, alt-pop vibes, Greek Party till 7 in the morning vibes, and even some sweet acoustic vibes. I am so excited to share this remix bundle with my favorite Cynner babes.”

Pour one below.

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.