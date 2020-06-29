Cyn starts the party on her terms with ‘The Mixed Drinks Collection’

We’re still unsure of when we’ll ever be able to hit the nightclub again, so Cyn has brought the dance party to our homes.

The alt-pop singer compiles some of our favorite producers for her latest release, this past Friday’s The Mixed Drinks Collection, which takes her catchy, fight-for-your-right, self-care anthem “Drinks” — choice lyric: “He got mad, so I got drinks / No, I’m not walking around in circles worried about what he thinks” — and allows for some sweet-clubbin’ remix treatment. Included are ace efforts by Ladyhawke, Uffie, MNDR, and NERVO, with a stripped-down version at the end… for that necessary cool-down.

“’The Mixed Drink Collection’ is finally here!” sayeth Cyn. “We’ve got runway vibes, alt-pop vibes, Greek Party till 7 in the morning vibes, and even some sweet acoustic vibes. I am so excited to share this remix bundle with my favorite Cynner babes.”

Pour one below.