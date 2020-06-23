The House of Blues opens The Deck on Lansdowne to get us outside

With no set timeline in place for the return of live music and events, many venues around the city are getting creative as summer starts to encourage folks to get out and about. Boston’s House of Blues is no exception.

The live music venue has unveiled The Deck on Lansdowne, an outdoor space located atop the Lansdowne Garage. The new outdoor bar overlooking Lansdowne Street officially opens this Friday (June 26), and will be open Thursdays through Sundays until October.

The food menu is served up by House of Blues Boston chef Kevin Doherty with a focus on pizza, plus Mediterranean and fruit and cheese platters. The Sausage Guy is also on board, dishing out sausages and other grill items.

The drink list includes Harpoon IPA, White Claw, City Roots Cider, Jacks Abby, Fiddlehead IPA, Mighty Squirrel, Springdale Sour Series, Narragansett Del Shandy, Goose Island and more.

Transactions will cashless with contactless ordering and payment via phones for each table; seating is limited to parties of up to six guests.

“The safety of our guests and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly,” states Live Nation in a press release. “We encourage those who are sick to stay home, and remind everyone coming to The Deck on Lansdowne to wear a mask when they are not seated at a table, wash their hands with soap and water and use hand sanitizer. We continue to implement preventive measures in line with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health agencies.”

The hours for The Deck on Lansdowne will be Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m.; Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to close.