TIFFY lines up a pair of new tunes for a pair of trusted causes

It was about a year ago when we first swooned over the guitar-pop stylings of TIFFY, the Southern California native who brought some West Coast bounce to Boston’s usually grungy music scene via her debut EP, Fire Sale. Today, the multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and producer born Tiffany Sammy offers up some more musical goodness in “Something For Nothing”, a bouncy new surf-pop tune that serves as the b-side to last month’s “Don’t Wanna Talk”; together, they make up TIFFY’s Double Feature 7-inch, out today through Dollhouse Lightning.

While the two songs are found in the usual digital spaces, TIFFY is asking that streams and sales come from Bandcamp, which is donating its revenue share on this Juneteenth to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. And she’s earmarking her own sales revenue, throughout June, for The Loveland Foundation, which provides mental health resources to communities of color, and especially for black womxn.

“You can find [“Something For Nothing”] on all the things, but also buying on Bandcamp — tiffy.bandcamp.com — is cool and I’m donating 100% digital, vinyl, merch anything TIFFY & 50% of the Double Feature cassette sales to The Loveland Foundation all month. Bandcamp is doing a fundraiser [today] where they’re donating 100% of their revenues shares the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.”

Good tunes, good causes.

<a href="http://tiffy.bandcamp.com/album/double-feature">Double Feature by TIFFY</a>