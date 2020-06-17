My Chemical Romance unveil North American tour dates for 2021

We’ve already waited seven years for the My Chemical Romance reunion — so hey, what’s one more? This week the New Jersey emo band unveiled rescheduled 2021 dates for their North American tour, and included in the batch is a September 13 twirl at Boston’s TD Garden. All tickets to the previously scheduled show (September 15, 2020) will be honored.

We obviously don’t need to tell you why their 2020 tour was postponed.

“As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now,” write My Chemical Romance on Instagram yesterday (June 16). “These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.” ⁣

They add: “We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.⁣.. It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.”

Check out all the dates below. ⁣