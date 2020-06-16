Ding Ho reunion show to celebrate 40 years, pay tribute to Barry Crimmins

The atmosphere of a comedy club may be just one of the many aspects of life that we’re missing in the days of COVID-19, but through the miracle of technology (and specifically, Zoom), nothing can stop some of Boston’s heaviest hitting and long-lasting comedy voices from getting together to mark a milestone, reminisce about “the good ol’ days,” and pay tribute to a dear friend on his birthday.

Hosted by Jimmy Tingle, The Ding Ho Comedy Club 40th Anniversary Reunion, Tribute and Fundraiser will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET on July 3 — the birthday of late, great Boston comedy gatekeeper and founder of the Ding Ho Comedy Club, Barry Crimmins — and will feature interviews, video clips and live stand-up from a venerable “who’s who” of the early days of Boston comedy.

Joining Tingle for a night of conversation, reflection and celebration will be Steven Wright, Paula Poundstone, Bobcat Goldthwait, Denis Leary, Lenny Clarke, Don Gavin, Jack Gallagher, Tony V, Kenny Rogerson, Mike McDonald, Brian Kiley, Chance Langton, Bill Campbell, Jim Morris, Ron Lynch, Bill Braudis, Barry Neikrug, and Ding Ho piano player, Martin Olson. More comedians will be added to the lineup in the coming days.

Aside from marking the 40th anniversary of the legendary comedy club — launched in the back of a Chinese restaurant in Cambridge’s Inman Square in 1978, before closing in 2004 — the comics in attendance will be paying tribute to Crimmins. He began producing stand-up shows out of the club in 1980, and helped to bolster the careers of some of comedy’s greatest voices. Crimmins sadly died of cancer in February 2018.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite for a suggested donation of $40 (for 40 years of the Ding Ho), but are also available on a pay-what-you-can donation basis. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be going to Crimmins’ wife, Helen, to help with her living and medical expenses, as she continues her own battle with stage four non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.