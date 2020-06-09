This Stream Is Tonight: ‘All In For Chelsea’ raises COVID-19 relief for the city

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Under normal circumstances, the pages of Vanyaland would be covered with local festival news in early June. Instead, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect families nationwide, Boston musicians are still rallying virtually for relief funding.

Tonight (June 9), a lineup of homegrown artists will partake in All In For Chelsea, a livestreamed show raising money for the One Chelsea Fund. The event was created as a partnership between Boston musician Will Dailey and activist organization Calling All Crows to assist the residents of Chelsea, Massachusetts, where the COVID-19 infection rate is more than 10 times the state average.

The two-hour stream launches at 8 p.m. on the Calling All Crows Facebook page, featuring performances from Dailey, Tanya Donelly, Oompa, Cliff Notez, Dutch ReBelle, Chadwick Stokes, Dwight and Nicole, Adam Ezra, Alisa Amador, and Aubrey Haddard.

During the stream, viewers can donate to the One Chelsea Fund, which was established specifically to assist Chelsea residents with paying for rent, food, and medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve all been affected by the coronavirus. However, it is no secret that some areas of the city and certain populations have suffered more than others,” says Dailey. “As a community, we need to rally around Chelsea and do what we can to help. I’m proud to be part of this event and am incredibly appreciative of all the musicians and partners who have volunteered their time and talents to make an impact.”

Tune in tonight here and donate to the One Chelsea Fund here.